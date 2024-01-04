Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's Stock Surges Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 37.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.98 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's open price was 37.49 and the close price was 37.41. The stock had a high of 38.62 and a low of 37.41. The market capitalization of Trident was 19,081.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 43.75 and the 52-week low was 25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 6,805,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day was 37.83 and the high price was 38.43.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Trident Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.98, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹37.92

The current price of Trident stock is 37.98. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.06.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.99%
3 Months-5.86%
6 Months13.64%
YTD4.41%
1 Year10.17%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.92, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹37.41

The stock price of Trident currently stands at 37.92, which represents a net change of 0.51 and a percent change of 1.36.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.41 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,805,538. The closing price for the shares was 37.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.