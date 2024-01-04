Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's Stock Surges Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's open price was ₹37.49 and the close price was ₹37.41. The stock had a high of ₹38.62 and a low of ₹37.41. The market capitalization of Trident was ₹19,081.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹43.75 and the 52-week low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 6,805,538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹37.83 and the high price was ₹38.43.
The current price of Trident stock is ₹37.98. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.06.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.99%
|3 Months
|-5.86%
|6 Months
|13.64%
|YTD
|4.41%
|1 Year
|10.17%
The stock price of Trident currently stands at ₹37.92, which represents a net change of 0.51 and a percent change of 1.36.
On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,805,538. The closing price for the shares was ₹37.41.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!