Trident Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Trident Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 42.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.47 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price TodayPremium
Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day was 42.25 for open and 42.23 for close. The high was 43.99 and the low was 42.20. The market capitalization was 21,642.52 crores with a 52-week high of 52.85 and a low of 25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 239,311 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09:11 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹42.23 on last trading day

Trident had a BSE volume of 239,311 shares with a closing price of 42.23 on the last day.

