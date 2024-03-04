Trident Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Trident stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 42.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.47 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day was ₹42.25 for open and ₹42.23 for close. The high was ₹43.99 and the low was ₹42.20. The market capitalization was ₹21,642.52 crores with a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 239,311 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:09:11 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹42.23 on last trading day
Trident had a BSE volume of 239,311 shares with a closing price of ₹42.23 on the last day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!