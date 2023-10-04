Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's stocks plummet as trading takes a hit

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Trident stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 37.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.26 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident's stock opened and closed at 37.62 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 37.79 and a low of 37.13 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 18,987.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 719,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.26, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹37.62

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.26. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, suggesting a decrease of 0.36.

04 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.62 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 719,867. The closing price of the shares on that day was 37.62.

