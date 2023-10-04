Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's stocks plummet as trading takes a hit

Trident's stock opened and closed at ₹37.62 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹37.79 and a low of ₹37.13 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,987.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 719,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.