Trident Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Trident Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.91, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹36.46
05 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|-13.27%
|6 Months
|7.21%
|YTD
|6.42%
|1 Year
|-2.93%
05 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.46, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹36.32
05 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.32 on last trading day