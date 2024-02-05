Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 47.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.25 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's last day open price was 46.82, closing at 46.45. The stock had a high of 48.31 and a low of 46.56. The market capitalization of Trident is 23,971.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,939,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price today was 46.88, while its high price reached 47.81.

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Trident Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹47.25, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹47.04

The current stock price of Trident is 47.25. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.21, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.52%
3 Months20.07%
6 Months47.34%
YTD29.48%
1 Year41.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹47.04, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹46.45

The current stock price of Trident is 47.04. The stock has experienced a 1.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.59.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹46.45 on last trading day

Summary: On the last day of Trident BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 2,939,511. The closing price of the shares was 46.45.

