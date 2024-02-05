Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's last day open price was ₹46.82, closing at ₹46.45. The stock had a high of ₹48.31 and a low of ₹46.56. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹23,971.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,939,511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock's low price today was ₹46.88, while its high price reached ₹47.81.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹47.25. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.21, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.52%
|3 Months
|20.07%
|6 Months
|47.34%
|YTD
|29.48%
|1 Year
|41.99%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹47.04. The stock has experienced a 1.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.59.
Summary: On the last day of Trident BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 2,939,511. The closing price of the shares was ₹46.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!