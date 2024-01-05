Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 37.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.29 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 38.26 and closed at 37.92 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 39.01 and a low of 37.83 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 19,267.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.10. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,068,633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

