Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Dips in Trading Today

Trident stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 42.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.81 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's opening price was ₹42.58, closing at ₹42.47. The stock reached a high of ₹42.69 and a low of ₹41.65. The market capitalization was ₹21,306.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 862,999 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:07:57 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:10:42 AM IST
