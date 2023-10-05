Trident Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Hello User
Trident stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 37.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.78 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Trident had an opening price of 37.19 and a closing price of 37.26. The stock reached a high of 37.25 and a low of 36.55. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 18,742.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.10. On the BSE, there were 1,597,229 shares traded for Trident.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.26 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,597,229. The closing price of the shares was 37.26.

