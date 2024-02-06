Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 47.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.01 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident had an open price of 47.06 and closed at 47.04. The stock reached a high of 47.81 and a low of 45.6. The market capitalization of Trident is 23,446.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 5,115,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months18.68%
6 Months44.2%
YTD26.72%
1 Year40.67%
06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹46.01, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹47.04

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 46.01. There has been a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.03, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹47.04 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,115,080. The closing price for the day was 47.04.

