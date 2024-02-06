Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident had an open price of ₹47.06 and closed at ₹47.04. The stock reached a high of ₹47.81 and a low of ₹45.6. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹23,446.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 5,115,080 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|18.68%
|6 Months
|44.2%
|YTD
|26.72%
|1 Year
|40.67%
The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is ₹46.01. There has been a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.03, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.03.
On the last day of Trident on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,115,080.
