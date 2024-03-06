Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets in today's trading

Trident stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 41.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.58 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day closed at ₹41.81, slightly higher than the opening price of ₹41.76. The stock reached a high of ₹41.96 and a low of ₹40.91 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident stood at ₹20,903.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,138,102 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹40.58, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹41.02
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is at ₹40.58 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -0.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% resulting in a decrease of 0.44 points.
06 Mar 2024, 09:34:59 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.73%
3 Months
5.94%
6 Months
-3.87%
YTD
12.95%
1 Year
35.31%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11:16 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹40.89, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹41.02
The current stock price of Trident is ₹40.89, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:10:01 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹41.81 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume was 2,138,102 shares with a closing price of ₹41.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!