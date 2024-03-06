Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets in today's trading

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day closed at ₹41.81, slightly higher than the opening price of ₹41.76. The stock reached a high of ₹41.96 and a low of ₹40.91 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident stood at ₹20,903.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,138,102 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is at ₹40.58 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -0.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% resulting in a decrease of 0.44 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.73%
|3 Months
|5.94%
|6 Months
|-3.87%
|YTD
|12.95%
|1 Year
|35.31%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹40.89, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume was 2,138,102 shares with a closing price of ₹41.81.
