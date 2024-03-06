Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets in today's trading

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day closed at ₹41.81, slightly higher than the opening price of ₹41.76. The stock reached a high of ₹41.96 and a low of ₹40.91 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident stood at ₹20,903.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,138,102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.