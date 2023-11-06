Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Trading in the Green

Trident's stock price on the last day opened at ₹35.08 and closed at ₹34.85. The stock had a high of ₹35.4 and a low of ₹34.88. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,820.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, a total of 1,044,142 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.72%
|3 Months
|11.87%
|6 Months
|8.88%
|YTD
|2.04%
|1 Year
|-0.71%
06 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.97, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹34.85
The current stock price of Trident is ₹34.97. It has experienced a 0.34 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 0.12.
06 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹34.85 on last trading day
On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,044,142. The closing price for the day was ₹34.85.