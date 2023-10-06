Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Trident shares was ₹36.99 and the close price was ₹36.78. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.68, while the lowest price was ₹36.89. The market capitalization for Trident is ₹19,125.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 1,079,359 shares.

