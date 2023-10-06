Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Trident shares was ₹36.99 and the close price was ₹36.78. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.68, while the lowest price was ₹36.89. The market capitalization for Trident is ₹19,125.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 1,079,359 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.53, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% or ₹0.75.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,079,359 shares with a closing price of ₹36.78.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!