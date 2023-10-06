Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 36.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.53 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, the open price for Trident shares was 36.99 and the close price was 36.78. The highest price reached during the day was 37.68, while the lowest price was 36.89. The market capitalization for Trident is 19,125.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.10. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 1,079,359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.53, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹36.78

The current stock price of Trident is 37.53, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% or 0.75.

06 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.78 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,079,359 shares with a closing price of 36.78.

