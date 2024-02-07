Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Trading

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of Trident trading, the open price was ₹46.11 and the close price was ₹46.01. The stock reached a high of ₹49.1 and a low of ₹44.06 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹22,834.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 12,237,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.05%
|3 Months
|9.52%
|6 Months
|40.22%
|YTD
|23.42%
|1 Year
|38.27%
The current data shows that the stock price of Trident is ₹44.81. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 12,237,344 shares, and the closing price was ₹46.01.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!