Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 41.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.08 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today
Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day was 40.89 (open) and 41.02 (close), with a high of 41.46 and a low of 39.39. The market capitalization was 20,424.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 52.85 and a 52-week low of 25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 3,464,690 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:02:33 AM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹40.08, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹41.02

Trident stock is currently priced at 40.08, with a percent change of -2.29 and a net change of -0.94. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹41.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,464,690 with a closing price of 41.02.

