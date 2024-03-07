Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day was ₹40.89 (open) and ₹41.02 (close), with a high of ₹41.46 and a low of ₹39.39. The market capitalization was ₹20,424.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a 52-week low of ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 3,464,690 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹40.08, with a percent change of -2.29 and a net change of -0.94. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,464,690 with a closing price of ₹41.02.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!