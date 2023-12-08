Trident Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Trident Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.95, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹36.18
08 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|-16.06%
|6 Months
|7.59%
|YTD
|5.55%
|1 Year
|-0.41%
08 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.18, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹36.24
08 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.24 on last trading day