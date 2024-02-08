Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident soars in the markets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 44.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.67 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 44.92 and closed at 44.81 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 46.05 and a low of 44.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 23,273.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,352 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹45.67, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹44.81

The current stock price of Trident is 45.67 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 0.86.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹44.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,204,352. The closing price for the day was 44.81.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!