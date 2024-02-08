Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident soars in the markets

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹44.92 and closed at ₹44.81 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹46.05 and a low of ₹44.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹23,273.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,352 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹45.67 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 0.86.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,204,352. The closing price for the day was ₹44.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!