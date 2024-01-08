Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 6.82 %. The stock closed at 38.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.9 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 38.74 and closed at 38.29 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 41.61 and a low of 37.98. The company's market capitalization is 20,581.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 14,613,808 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹38.29 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 14,613,808. The closing price of the shares was 38.29.

