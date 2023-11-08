Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 36.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.07 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of 35.11 and a close price of 35.07. The stock reached a high of 37.5 and a low of 35.11 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at 18,737.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,617,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:10 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The Trident stock's low price for the day was 36.88, while the high price reached 37.40.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill777.04.50.58843.15479.5526558.95
Trident37.060.290.7943.7525.118885.61
Garware Technical Fibres3131.62.50.083530.62586.956381.63
Arvind203.21.850.92210.076.615313.63
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing158.55-1.6-1.0176.9553.373274.61
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.07, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹36.77

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.07, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.3.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's current day's low price is 36.88 and the high price is 37.4.

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Trident Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.05, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹36.77

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.05. The stock has experienced a 0.76 percent change, with a net change of 0.28.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months16.78%
6 Months15.36%
YTD7.45%
1 Year-1.47%
08 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.77, up 4.85% from yesterday's ₹35.07

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 36.77, with a percent change of 4.85 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.85% and the net change in price is an increase of 1.7 rupees. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹35.07 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,617,907. The closing price of the shares was 35.07.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.