Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident's Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of ₹35.11 and a close price of ₹35.07. The stock reached a high of ₹37.5 and a low of ₹35.11 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at ₹18,737.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,617,907 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|777.0
|4.5
|0.58
|843.15
|479.55
|26558.95
|Trident
|37.06
|0.29
|0.79
|43.75
|25.1
|18885.61
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3131.6
|2.5
|0.08
|3530.6
|2586.95
|6381.63
|Arvind
|203.2
|1.85
|0.92
|210.0
|76.61
|5313.63
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|158.55
|-1.6
|-1.0
|176.95
|53.37
|3274.61
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.44%
|3 Months
|16.78%
|6 Months
|15.36%
|YTD
|7.45%
|1 Year
|-1.47%
