Trident Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 41.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.93 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 41.3 and closed at 41.04. The stock had a high of 41.65 and a low of 40.87. The company's market capitalization is 20,883.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares was 633,422.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹41.04 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume reached 633,522 shares, and the closing price was 41.04.

