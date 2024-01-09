Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹41.91 and closed at ₹40.9. The stock reached a high of ₹49.08 and a low of ₹41.91. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹24,649.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 60,353,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.