Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹41.91 and closed at ₹40.9. The stock reached a high of ₹49.08 and a low of ₹41.91. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹24,649.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 60,353,222 shares.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹52.04, with a net change of 3.67 and a percent change of 7.59. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
The Trident stock had a low price of ₹51.18 and a high price of ₹52.85 for the current day.
The stock price of Trident has increased by 7.3%, resulting in a net change of ₹3.53. The current stock price is ₹51.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|31.87%
|3 Months
|20.58%
|6 Months
|44.1%
|YTD
|32.78%
|1 Year
|43.03%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹51.18. The stock has experienced a 5.81% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹2.81.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 60,353,222 shares and the closing price was ₹40.9.
