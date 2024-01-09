Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 7.59 %. The stock closed at 48.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.04 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 41.91 and closed at 40.9. The stock reached a high of 49.08 and a low of 41.91. The market capitalization of Trident is 24,649.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 60,353,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹52.04, up 7.59% from yesterday's ₹48.37

The current stock price of Trident is 52.04, with a net change of 3.67 and a percent change of 7.59. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The Trident stock had a low price of 51.18 and a high price of 52.85 for the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹51.9, up 7.3% from yesterday's ₹48.37

The stock price of Trident has increased by 7.3%, resulting in a net change of 3.53. The current stock price is 51.9.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Trident Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week31.87%
3 Months20.58%
6 Months44.1%
YTD32.78%
1 Year43.03%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹51.18, up 5.81% from yesterday's ₹48.37

The current stock price of Trident is 51.18. The stock has experienced a 5.81% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.81.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹40.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 60,353,222 shares and the closing price was 40.9.

