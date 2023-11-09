Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Stock Market Trading

On the last day of Trident, the stock opened at ₹37.01 and closed at ₹36.77. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.4, while the lowest price was ₹36.5. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,681.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and its 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,583,100 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.38%
|3 Months
|16.31%
|6 Months
|14.51%
|YTD
|7.15%
|1 Year
|-1.74%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.66 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.11. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.3% and the price has decreased by ₹0.11.
On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,583,100 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹36.77.
