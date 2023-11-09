Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 36.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.66 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of Trident, the stock opened at 37.01 and closed at 36.77. The highest price reached during the day was 37.4, while the lowest price was 36.5. The market capitalization of Trident is 18,681.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75 and its 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,583,100 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.38%
3 Months16.31%
6 Months14.51%
YTD7.15%
1 Year-1.74%
09 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.66, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹36.77

The current stock price of Trident is 36.66 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.11. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.3% and the price has decreased by 0.11.

09 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.77 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,583,100 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 36.77.

