Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.75 and closed at ₹37.53 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹38.65 and a low of ₹37.31. The company has a market capitalization of ₹19,619.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,953 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.