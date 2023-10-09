Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.75 and closed at ₹37.53 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹38.65 and a low of ₹37.31. The company has a market capitalization of ₹19,619.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,953 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock reached a low of ₹36.6 and a high of ₹37.56 for the day.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.14. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 3.53%, resulting in a net change of -1.36.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.06, which represents a decrease of 3.74% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -1.44.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,895,953 shares and the closing price was ₹37.53.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!