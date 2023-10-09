Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.53 %. The stock closed at 38.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.14 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened at 37.75 and closed at 37.53 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 38.65 and a low of 37.31. The company has a market capitalization of 19,619.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 43.75 and 25.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,953 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock reached a low of 36.6 and a high of 37.56 for the day.

09 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Trident Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.14, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹38.5

The current stock price of Trident is 37.14. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 3.53%, resulting in a net change of -1.36.

09 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.06, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹38.5

The current stock price of Trident is 37.06, which represents a decrease of 3.74% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -1.44.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.53 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,895,953 shares and the closing price was 37.53.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.