Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹51.18 and closed at ₹48.37. The stock reached a high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹48.42. The company's market capitalization is ₹25,255.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹49.08, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 47,775,571 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.