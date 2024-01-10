Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 48.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.56 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 51.18 and closed at 48.37. The stock reached a high of 52.85 and a low of 48.42. The company's market capitalization is 25,255.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 49.08, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 47,775,571 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹49.56, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹48.37

Trident stock is currently priced at 49.56, showing a 2.46% increase. The net change is 1.19.

10 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹48.37 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 47,775,571 shares with a closing price of 48.37.

