Trident Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 36.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.97 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 36.71 and closed at 36.66. The stock reached a high of 36.75 and a low of 35.81. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 18,330.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 639,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.66 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume for the company's shares was 639,019 shares. The closing price for the shares was 36.66.

