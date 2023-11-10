Trident Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹36.71 and closed at ₹36.66. The stock reached a high of ₹36.75 and a low of ₹35.81. The market capitalization of Trident is currently ₹18,330.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 639,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.