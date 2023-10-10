Trident Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Trident's stock opened at ₹37.26 and closed at ₹38.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹37.56 and the low was ₹36.6. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,717.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,841,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.