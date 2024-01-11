Trident Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹49.24 and closed at ₹49.56. The stock reached a high of ₹49.24 and a low of ₹46.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹23,884.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident's shares on that day was 4,656,171.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹49.56 on last trading day
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 4,656,171 shares, and the closing price was ₹49.56.