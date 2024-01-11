Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -5.43 %. The stock closed at 49.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.87 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 49.24 and closed at 49.56. The stock reached a high of 49.24 and a low of 46.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 23,884.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident's shares on that day was 4,656,171.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 4,656,171 shares, and the closing price was 49.56.

