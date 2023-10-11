Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 36.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.39 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 36.71 and closed at 36.73. The high for the day was 37.22 and the low was 36.71. The market capitalization for Trident is 18,798.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. On the BSE, there were 1,320,495 shares of Trident traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Trident Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.39, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹36.89

The current stock price of Trident is 37.39. There has been a 1.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

11 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.89, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹36.73

The current data of Trident stock shows that the stock price is 36.89. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.16.

11 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.73 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,320,495 shares with a closing price of 36.73.

