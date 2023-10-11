Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.71 and closed at ₹36.73. The high for the day was ₹37.22 and the low was ₹36.71. The market capitalization for Trident is ₹18,798.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, there were 1,320,495 shares of Trident traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.