Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.71 and closed at ₹36.73. The high for the day was ₹37.22 and the low was ₹36.71. The market capitalization for Trident is ₹18,798.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, there were 1,320,495 shares of Trident traded.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.39. There has been a 1.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
The current data of Trident stock shows that the stock price is ₹36.89. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.16.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,320,495 shares with a closing price of ₹36.73.
