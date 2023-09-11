Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Trident stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 41.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.57 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of Trident saw an open price of 41.3 and a close price of 41.04. The stock had a high of 41.65 and a low of 40.41. The market capitalization of Trident was 20,674.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 43.75 and the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,283,901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹40.57, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹41.04

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 40.57. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.47, indicating a decrease of 0.47 rupees.

11 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹41.04 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,283,901. The closing price for the day was 41.04.

