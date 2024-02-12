Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹45.06 and closed at ₹44.91 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹45.19, while the lowest was ₹43.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹22,564.89 crore. The 52-week high for Trident's stock is ₹52.85, and the 52-week low is ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 4,668,850 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹44.15. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.13.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.74%
|3 Months
|10.94%
|6 Months
|34.65%
|YTD
|22.04%
|1 Year
|38.22%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹44.28. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.63, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,668,850. The closing price of the shares was ₹44.91.
