Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 44.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.15 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 45.06 and closed at 44.91 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 45.19, while the lowest was 43.25. The company has a market capitalization of 22,564.89 crore. The 52-week high for Trident's stock is 52.85, and the 52-week low is 25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 4,668,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Trident Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹44.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹44.28

As of the current data, the stock price of Trident is 44.15. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, suggesting a decrease of 0.13.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.74%
3 Months10.94%
6 Months34.65%
YTD22.04%
1 Year38.22%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹44.28, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹44.91

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 44.28. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.63, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹44.91 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,668,850. The closing price of the shares was 44.91.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!