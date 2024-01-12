Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹47.53 and closed at ₹46.87. The stock had a high of ₹47.84 and a low of ₹45.5. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹23,410.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. On the BSE, there were 7,496,384 shares traded.
Trident stock's low price for the day was ₹45.96, while its high price was ₹48.99.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.97%
|3 Months
|14.68%
|6 Months
|40.52%
|YTD
|26.58%
|1 Year
|36.15%
On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,496,384. The closing price of the shares was ₹46.87.
