Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Trident stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 4.51 %. The stock closed at 45.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.01 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 47.53 and closed at 46.87. The stock had a high of 47.84 and a low of 45.5. The market capitalization of Trident is 23,410.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. On the BSE, there were 7,496,384 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹48.01, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹45.94

Trident stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 4.51 and a net change of 2.07. The current price of the stock is 48.01. This suggests that investors have shown a positive response to Trident, potentially due to positive news or strong financial performance.

12 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day was 45.96, while its high price was 48.99.

12 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Trident Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹47.84, up 4.14% from yesterday's ₹45.94

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 47.84, with a percent change of 4.14 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive change of 4.14% and a net increase of 1.9. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the cause of this change or make predictions about future performance.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.97%
3 Months14.68%
6 Months40.52%
YTD26.58%
1 Year36.15%
12 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹45.94, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹46.87

The current data for Trident's stock shows that the price is 45.94. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.93, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹46.87 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,496,384. The closing price of the shares was 46.87.

