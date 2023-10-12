Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Trident stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 36.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.09 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 37.01 and closed at 36.89. The stock reached a high of 37.54 and a low of 37.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 18,900.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 799,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST

On the last day of Trident on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 799,948. The closing price for the day was 36.89.

