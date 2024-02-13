Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Trading as Investors React

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 42.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.94 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 44.38 and closed at 44.28 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 44.91 and a low of 42.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 21,775.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,811,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹41.94, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹42.73

The current stock price of Trident is 41.94. There has been a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.79, suggesting a decline of 0.79 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock had a low price of 40.75 and a high price of 42.60.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹41.32, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹42.73

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 41.32. There has been a percent change of -3.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.41, meaning the stock has dropped by this amount.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Trident Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.28%
3 Months7.05%
6 Months31.64%
YTD17.49%
1 Year33.07%
13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹42.73, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹44.28

The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is 42.73. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, indicating a decrease of 1.55 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹44.28 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,811,347 shares and the closing price was 44.28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!