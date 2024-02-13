Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Trading as Investors React

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹44.38 and closed at ₹44.28 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹44.91 and a low of ₹42.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹21,775.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,811,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.