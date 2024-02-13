Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges in Trading as Investors React

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹44.38 and closed at ₹44.28 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹44.91 and a low of ₹42.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹21,775.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,811,347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹41.94. There has been a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.79, suggesting a decline of ₹0.79 in the stock price.
Today, Trident stock had a low price of ₹40.75 and a high price of ₹42.60.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹41.32. There has been a percent change of -3.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.41, meaning the stock has dropped by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.28%
|3 Months
|7.05%
|6 Months
|31.64%
|YTD
|17.49%
|1 Year
|33.07%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is ₹42.73. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, indicating a decrease of ₹1.55 in the stock price.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,811,347 shares and the closing price was ₹44.28.
