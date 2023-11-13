Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amidst Negative Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 36.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.23 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 36.91 and closed at 36.19. The highest price reached during the day was 37, while the lowest price was 36.56. The company's market capitalization is 18,676.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 43.75 and 25.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 273,792 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.23, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹36.68

The current stock price of Trident is 36.23. It has decreased by 1.23% or 0.45 points.

13 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Trident Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months10.74%
6 Months14.02%
YTD5.69%
1 Year-4.23%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.66, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹36.68

Trident stock is currently priced at 36.66, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.02. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.19 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 273,792. The closing price for the stock was 36.19.

