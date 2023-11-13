Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amidst Negative Market Sentiment

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.91 and closed at ₹36.19. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37, while the lowest price was ₹36.56. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,676.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 273,792 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.