Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges Amidst Negative Market Sentiment

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.91 and closed at ₹36.19. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37, while the lowest price was ₹36.56. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,676.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 273,792 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.23. It has decreased by 1.23% or 0.45 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|10.74%
|6 Months
|14.02%
|YTD
|5.69%
|1 Year
|-4.23%
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹36.66, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.02. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value.
On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 273,792. The closing price for the stock was ₹36.19.
