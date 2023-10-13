Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Sink as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 37.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.11 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 37.17 and closed at 37.09. The highest price reached during the day was 37.55, while the lowest price was 37. The market capitalization of Trident is currently valued at 18,926.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high was recorded at 43.75, while the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares on that day was 703,108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.11, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹37.14

The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is 37.11. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a decrease of 0.03 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.14, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹37.09

The current stock price of Trident is 37.14. There has been a 0.13% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

13 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 703,108. The closing price for the stock was 37.09.

