Trident Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -5.85 %. The stock closed at 39.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.52 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened at 39.91 and closed at 39.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 40.5 and a low of 37.11. The company's market capitalization is 19,120.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935,867 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 6,935,867 shares with a closing price of 39.85.

