Trident Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Trident stock price went down today, 14 Dec 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 37.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.08 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.