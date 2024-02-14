Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 42.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.2 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 42.51 and closed at 42.73 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 42.9 and a low of 40.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 21,617.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,355 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Trident Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹42.2, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹42.42

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 42.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.52% in percentage change and a net change of -0.22.

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.25%
3 Months5.83%
6 Months31.02%
YTD16.94%
1 Year33.28%
14 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹42.42, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹42.73

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 42.42. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.73% with a net change of -0.31.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹42.73 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 3,443,355 shares, and the closing price was 42.73.

