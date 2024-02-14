Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹42.51 and closed at ₹42.73 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹42.9 and a low of ₹40.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹21,617.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,355 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock is currently trading at a price of ₹42.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.52% in percentage change and a net change of -0.22.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.25%
|3 Months
|5.83%
|6 Months
|31.02%
|YTD
|16.94%
|1 Year
|33.28%
