Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars as Markets Rally

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 39.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.09 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of Trident, the stock opened at 37.21 and closed at 37.52. The highest price reached during the day was 39.3, while the lowest price was 37.21. The market capitalization of Trident is 19,920.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 5,182,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.9%
3 Months10.21%
6 Months32.32%
YTD14.16%
1 Year-1.88%
14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Trident Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.09, up 0% from yesterday's ₹39.09

The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is 39.09. There is no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained the same.

14 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.52 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 5,182,828 shares, and the closing price was 37.52.

