Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars as Markets Rally

On the last day of Trident, the stock opened at ₹37.21 and closed at ₹37.52. The highest price reached during the day was ₹39.3, while the lowest price was ₹37.21. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹19,920.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 5,182,828 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.9%
|3 Months
|10.21%
|6 Months
|32.32%
|YTD
|14.16%
|1 Year
|-1.88%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the stock price is ₹39.09. There is no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained the same.
