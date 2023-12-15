Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 37.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.09 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 37.31 and closed at 37.08. The highest price reached during the day was 37.54, while the lowest price was 37.01. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 18,663.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares on this day was 2,317,828.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for today was 37.01, while the high price reached 37.31.

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.09, up 0% from yesterday's ₹37.09

Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is 37.09. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market. The net change is also 0, suggesting that there have been no significant fluctuations in the stock's value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months-9.49%
6 Months12.08%
YTD8.32%
1 Year2.49%
15 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.09, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹37.08

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.09. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.

15 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.08 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,317,828 shares, and the closing price was 37.08.

