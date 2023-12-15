Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Trading in the Green

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹37.31 and closed at ₹37.08. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.54, while the lowest price was ₹37.01. The market capitalization of Trident is currently ₹18,663.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares on this day was 2,317,828.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.