Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Soars: Trading in the Green

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹37.31 and closed at ₹37.08. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.54, while the lowest price was ₹37.01. The market capitalization of Trident is currently ₹18,663.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident shares on this day was 2,317,828.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock's low price for today was ₹37.01, while the high price reached ₹37.31.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹37.09. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market. The net change is also 0, suggesting that there have been no significant fluctuations in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|-9.49%
|6 Months
|12.08%
|YTD
|8.32%
|1 Year
|2.49%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.09. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 2,317,828 shares, and the closing price was ₹37.08.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!