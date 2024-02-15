Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Thrives: Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹41.59 and closed at ₹42.42 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹43.5 and a low of ₹41.23 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹22,167.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident's shares was 1,405,513.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.59%
|3 Months
|2.77%
|6 Months
|31.4%
|YTD
|18.73%
|1 Year
|36.61%
Trident stock is currently trading at a price of ₹43.5. The stock has seen a percent change of 2.55, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 1.08, suggesting an increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,405,513. The closing price for the day was ₹42.42.
