Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Thrives: Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 42.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 41.59 and closed at 42.42 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 43.5 and a low of 41.23 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is 22,167.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident's shares was 1,405,513.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.59%
3 Months2.77%
6 Months31.4%
YTD18.73%
1 Year36.61%
15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹43.5, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹42.42

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 43.5. The stock has seen a percent change of 2.55, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 1.08, suggesting an increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹42.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,405,513. The closing price for the day was 42.42.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!