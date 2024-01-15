Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 45.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.48 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of Trident, the open price was 45.97 and the close price was 45.94. The stock had a high of 48.99 and a low of 45.96. The market capitalization was 24,195.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 52.85 and the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,964,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.94 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 5,964,709 shares, and the closing price was 45.94.

