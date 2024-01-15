Trident Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of Trident, the open price was ₹45.97 and the close price was ₹45.94. The stock had a high of ₹48.99 and a low of ₹45.96. The market capitalization was ₹24,195.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,964,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.