Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Trident's stock opened at ₹36.66 and closed at ₹36.68 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹36.7, while the low was ₹36.11. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,544.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,280 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.