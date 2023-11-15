Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Hello User
Trident stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 36.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.39 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened at 36.66 and closed at 36.68 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 36.7, while the low was 36.11. The company's market capitalization is 18,544.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,280 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.39, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹36.68

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 36.39. There has been a -0.79 percent change, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.29, further confirming the decrease in price.

15 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.68 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,266,280. The closing price of the shares was 36.68.

