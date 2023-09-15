Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 39.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.27 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's open and close price remained at 39.09. The stock reached a high of 39.63 and a low of 38.58 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 20,011.82 crore. The 52-week high for Trident is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,348 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.09 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Trident on the last day was 2,471,348 shares, and the closing price was 39.09.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.