Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at ₹43.5 and closed at ₹43.09. The stock reached a high of ₹44.23 and a low of ₹43.21. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹22,187.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,053,816 shares.
16 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|5.39%
|6 Months
|33.23%
|YTD
|19.83%
|1 Year
|37.01%
16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹43.54, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹43.09
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹43.54, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 0.45.
16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹43.09 on last trading day
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,053,816 shares and the closing price was ₹43.09.