Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 43.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.54 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 43.5 and closed at 43.09. The stock reached a high of 44.23 and a low of 43.21. The market capitalization of Trident is 22,187.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1,053,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.12%
3 Months5.39%
6 Months33.23%
YTD19.83%
1 Year37.01%
16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹43.54, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹43.09

Trident stock is currently priced at 43.54, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 0.45.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹43.09 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,053,816 shares and the closing price was 43.09.

