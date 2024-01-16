Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹48.18 and closed at ₹47.48 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹48.18 and a low of ₹46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹23,670.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,065 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Trident stock shows that its price is ₹45.67. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.78, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹46.59, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.3% and has gained 0.14 points.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,529,065. The closing price for the stock was ₹47.48.
