Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 46.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.67 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 48.18 and closed at 47.48 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 48.18 and a low of 46. The market capitalization of the company is 23,670.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,065 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹45.67, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹46.45

The current data of Trident stock shows that its price is 45.67. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.78, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Trident Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹46.59, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹46.45

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 46.59, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.3% and has gained 0.14 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹47.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,529,065. The closing price for the stock was 47.48.

