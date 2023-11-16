Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 38.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.37 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened at 38.66 and closed at 36.39 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 39.66 and a low of 37.82 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident was 19,542.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 43.75 and its 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 4,478,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Trident Live Updates

16 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹38.37, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹38.35

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 38.37. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.02.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.5%
3 Months16.68%
6 Months9.1%
YTD11.97%
1 Year7.57%
16 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹38.35, up 5.39% from yesterday's ₹36.39

The current data for Trident stock shows that its price is 38.35, with a percent change of 5.39 and a net change of 1.96. This means that the stock has increased by 5.39% and has gained 1.96 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.39 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 4,478,179 shares and the closing price was 36.39.

