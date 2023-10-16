Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at ₹37.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹37.1

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.99 and closed at ₹37.14. The highest price during the day was ₹37.3, while the lowest was ₹36.88. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,906.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,300,269. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident closed today at ₹37.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹37.1 Today's closing price of Trident stock is ₹37.2, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.1. Yesterday's closing price was ₹37.1.

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Trident stock's low price for the day is ₹37.06, while the high price is ₹37.86.

Trident Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Trident Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 25.05000, while its 52-week high price was 43.75000.

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.21, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.21, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.3% and has seen a net increase of 0.11.

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.26, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.26. There has been a 0.43 percent change, with a net change of 0.16.

Trident share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Trident stock is ₹37.06 and the high price is ₹37.86.

Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹37.25, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.25 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% from its previous close and has gained 0.15 points. Click here for Trident News

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Today, Trident stock reached a low price of ₹37.06 and a high price of ₹37.86.

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.29, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.29, with a net change of 0.19 and a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.51% since the previous trading session, with a net gain of 0.19.

Trident Live Updates TRIDENT More Information

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.28, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.28. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.18, suggesting a small positive change.

Trident share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Trident stock today was ₹37.06, while the high price reached ₹37.86.

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.34, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹37.1 Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.34 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.24.

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Today, Trident stock reached a low price of ₹37.06 and a high price of ₹37.86.

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.5, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current stock price of Trident is ₹37.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, suggesting a positive movement.

Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹37.31, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.31. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.21. Click here for Trident Profit Loss

Trident share price live: Today's Price range Trident stock's current day's low price is ₹37.06 and the high price is ₹37.50.

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹37.1 The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹37.35 with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.25.

Trident Live Updates TRIDENT More Information

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹37.14 Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.1, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.11% and the price has decreased by ₹0.04.

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.14 on last trading day On the last day of Trident BSE, the trading volume was 1,300,269 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹37.14.