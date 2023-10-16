Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 37.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's 37.1

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.99 and closed at ₹37.14. The highest price during the day was ₹37.3, while the lowest was ₹36.88. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,906.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,300,269.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.