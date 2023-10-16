Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 37.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's 37.1

11 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 37.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.2 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 36.99 and closed at 37.14. The highest price during the day was 37.3, while the lowest was 36.88. The market capitalization of Trident is 18,906.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,300,269.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident closed today at ₹37.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹37.1

Today's closing price of Trident stock is 37.2, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.1. Yesterday's closing price was 37.1.

16 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price for the day is 37.06, while the high price is 37.86.

16 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Trident Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Trident Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 25.05000, while its 52-week high price was 43.75000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.21, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.21, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.3% and has seen a net increase of 0.11.

16 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.26, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.26. There has been a 0.43 percent change, with a net change of 0.16.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Trident stock is 37.06 and the high price is 37.86.

16 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹37.25, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current stock price of Trident is 37.25 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% from its previous close and has gained 0.15 points.

Click here for Trident News

16 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low price of 37.06 and a high price of 37.86.

16 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.29, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current stock price of Trident is 37.29, with a net change of 0.19 and a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.51% since the previous trading session, with a net gain of 0.19.

16 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Trident Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.28, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current stock price of Trident is 37.28. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.18, suggesting a small positive change.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Trident stock today was 37.06, while the high price reached 37.86.

16 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.34, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹37.1

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.34 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.24.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low price of 37.06 and a high price of 37.86.

16 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.5, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current stock price of Trident is 37.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹37.31, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.31. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.21.

Click here for Trident Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's current day's low price is 37.06 and the high price is 37.50.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹37.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹37.1

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 37.35 with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.25.

16 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Trident Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹37.14

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.1, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.11% and the price has decreased by 0.04.

16 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.14 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident BSE, the trading volume was 1,300,269 shares. The closing price for the day was 37.14.

